<strong>Melbourne, Dec 30: </strong>Australian Test vice-captain Steve Smith on Thursday got stuck in a lift at the Park Hyatt in Melbourne. He posted live updates on his Instagram story from the lift. <p></p> <p></p>Smith's teammate Marnus Labuschagne tried hard to open the lift's door but all his efforts went in vain. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm on my floor, I'm staying on this level but the doors won't open," Smith first explained. "Out of service up there apparently. I've tried to get the door open; I've got this side open, Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open that to not much avail. Not quite the evening I had planned, let's be honest." <p></p> <p></p>"Left waiting for more official help than Labuschagne could provide," Smith gave fans another update. "Well, I am just taking a seat. What else do you do when you're stuck in a lift? I could be here for a while. Anyone got any suggestions for what I can do?" he added. <p></p> <p></p>Later, Labuschagne managed to open the lift door only to sneak into it and gave Smith a bag of M&amp;Ms. After some time a man showed up and finally opened the door and freed Smith.