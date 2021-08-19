New Delhi: The Cricket Australia on Thursday announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The mega T20 carnival will commence from October 17 as the final will be played on November 14. Some of the star players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Glen Maxwell and Pat Cummins returned to the Australia squad after missing the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. Australia, who are the most successful side in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, have failed to lift a single T20 WC trophy since its inception in 2007.

The biggest surprise in the squad is uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis who Cricket Australia picked over experienced Alex Carey as the back-up glovesman to Matthew Wade.

Australia have named their #T20WorldCup squad 👇 cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 19, 2021

Inglis was in the top form during the Vitality T20 Blast in England last season as also ended up as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

“Josh has been on our radar for some time with his performances in white-ball cricket and more recently in the Vitality Blast where he topped the run charts,” selection chairman George Bailey said.

“He offers the squad flexibility in the batting order with his adaptability, counterattacking ability and power striking. He is a player we are excited about for the future,” he said.

Apart from Carey, Jhye Richardson, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Josh Philippe and Ashton Turner also missed out on a place in the 15-member squad.

T20 specialists Marcus Stoinis and Kane Richardson also make a return to the Australian team after missing the Bangladesh and Caribbean tours.

Premier batter Smith made a speedy recovery from a shoulder injury and get a place in the squad for the mega tournament.

Meanwhile, for the slow and turning tracks in the UAE, the CA picked three spinners – Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Michael Swepson. While, vice-captain Pat Cummins will lead the pace-attack with experienced campaigners like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson in the camp.

Australia’s T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams