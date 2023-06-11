Steve Smith's Flying Catch Of Virat Kohli Dents India's Hopes To Win WTC Final 2023

New Delhi: Australia's star batter Steve Smith shattered India's hope to win the WTC Final 2023 after taking a stunning catch of Virat Kohli and ending his innings on day 5 at the Kennington Oval. The Indian team couldn't even recover from this when Scott Boland dismissed Ravindra Jadeja on the very next ball and sent him back to the dugout on a golden duck.

Scott Boland dismissed India's two of the biggest game-changers within the first hour of day 5 and threw India in a position of desperation, with half of the team back in the pavilion, the Aussies have a massive chance at winning this World Test Championship.

There's a saying in cricket that goes by 'Catches win Matches' and Australia has proven it right here at the Oval. Ajinkya Rahane is the only remaining hope for the Indian team but KS Bharat and Shardul Thakur need to support him fully from the other end.

Can Rahane Save The Day?

Team India's hopes are now down to one man and that is the man making his return to the team after more than 500 days. Rahane has all the hopes of helping India win an ICC trophy for the first time since 2013.

However, it is not as easy as it looks as KS Bharat and Shardul Thakur would need to support the veteran batter with everything they got and play one of the most memorable knocks of their careers.