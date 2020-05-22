Recalling former Mumbai cricketer Amol Mazumdar’s first Ranji season was his last, national coach Ravi Shastri feels it is India’s loss not to see him play in whites. Calling Mazumdar a ‘Ranji giant’, Shastri took to Twitter on Friday and praised him.

“With one of Ranji Trophy giants – Amol Muzumdar. My last season was his first. I still believe it was Team India”s loss to not see him in whites,” tweeted Shastri.

Muzumdar had an outstanding first-class career that lasted 20 years in which he amassed over 11,000 runs, including 30 centuries. He also holds a high-performance coaching certificate from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as the United Kingdom through Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Last year, he had served as the South Africa batting coach for the three-Test series against India which the Proteas had lost 0-3. His previous coaching appointment included being the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), coaching the India U-19 and U-23 sides at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and being the batting coach of the Netherlands.

At a time when all the international cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures from the past.