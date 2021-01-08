STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Big Bash League 2020-21: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Match 33 Adelaide Oval

<h2>STR vs REN Dream11 Tips And Prediction BBL</h2> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League - T20 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STR vs REN at Adelaide Oval: Bottom-dwellers Melbourne Renegades will hope to leave behind their poor run this BBL season and target a second win when they take on Adelaide Strikes today. So far, Renegades have played eight matches and won one while losing seven. Strikers have played eight - won four and lost as many. Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STR vs REN, Big Bash League - T20, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - STR vs REN Big Bash League - T20, Online Cricket Tips - Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips - Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Big Bash League - T20 match toss between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 12:10 PM IST - January 8. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>12.40 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Adelaide Oval <p></p><h2>STR vs REN My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Alex Carey (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Phil Salt, Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson <p></p><h2>STR vs REN Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Adelaide Strikers:</strong> Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway <p></p> <p></p><strong>Melbourne Renegades:</strong> Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson <p></p><h2>STR vs REN Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Adelaide Strikers:</strong> Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (wk/captain), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Jake Weatherald, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall <p></p> <p></p><strong>Melbourne Renegades:</strong> Aaron Finch (captain), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Peter Hatzoglou, Will Sutherland, Benny Howell, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Brody Couch, Shaun Marsh <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ STR Dream11 Team/ REN Dream11 Team/ Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League - T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>