STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Big Bash League 2020-21: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Match 33 Adelaide Oval

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 12:10 PM IST – January 8.

Time: 12.40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval

STR vs REN My Dream11 Team

Alex Carey (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Phil Salt, Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson

STR vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson

STR vs REN Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (wk/captain), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Jake Weatherald, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (captain), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Peter Hatzoglou, Will Sutherland, Benny Howell, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Brody Couch, Shaun Marsh

