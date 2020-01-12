Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 33 STR vs REN: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 9:40 PM (IST).

Time: 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Jake Weatherald, Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Beu Webster, Sam Harper (WK), Mohammad Nabi (VC), Daniel Christian, Travis Head, Rashid Khan (C), Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake

STR vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (C), Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen (WK), Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Liam O’Connor/Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Tom Cooper, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Rashid Khan, Jonathan Wells

Vice-captain Options: Jake Weatherald, Mohammad Nabi

Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian(c), Tom Cooper, Sam Harper(w), Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Jack Wildermuth, Nathan McSweeney

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen(w), Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor

