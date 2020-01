STR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips

STR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval in Adelaide

STR vs STA My Dream11 Team

Marcus Stoinis (captain), Alex Carey (vice-captain), Philip Salt, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Wes AgarREN vs HUR

STR vs STA Squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lance Morris, Daniel Worrall, Ben Dunk, Adam Zampa

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head (captain), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake

