Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Knockout STR vs THU: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:40 PM (IST).

Time: 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Jonathan Wells, Phillip Salt, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Hales (VC), Alex Carey (WK), Matthew Short, Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Jonathan Cook, Brendon Doggett

STR vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head (C), Alex Carey (WK), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake.

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Jay Lenton (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendon Doggett

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Alex Hales, Philip Salt

Vice-captain Options: Alex Carey, Rashid Khan

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Jay Lenton(w), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe, Nathan McAndrew

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Alex Carey(w), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Liam O Connor

