Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir could be asked to take over as the president of the controversy-hit Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The latest development comes after ugly scenes at the DDCA AGM meeting that saw officials indulging in fight fights and trading punches. The video of the incident went viral on social media with Gambhir himself tweeting it and asking BCCI to dissolve the troubled association and issue life ban on erring officials.

IANS quoted a DDCA official as saying that considering Gambhir’s background of an international cricketer and his understanding of the game and Delhi cricket, he is the perfect candidate to change the fortunes of the association.

“He (Gambhir) has shown what he brings to the table and was instrumental in changing the fortunes of KKR. Not to forget his contribution to Delhi cricket. With how we have seen the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly impress with their leadership qualities as administrators, Gambhir could be the perfect person to take over the reins of DDCA at this point in time,” the official said.

“Some BJP officials have in recent times in fact also gotten in touch with him to understand what all has been happening at the association and after yesterday, it would only be ideal that a strict taskmaster like him takes over and gets the association back on track. Yes, he has shown interest in the talks we have had so far and another meeting is expected to take place with him in the new year,” the official added.

DDCA later named Justice Deepak Verma as Ombudsman and announced that the president of the association will be elected by January 13.