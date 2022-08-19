<strong>London</strong>: England's quick Stuart Broad has become only the second player to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's, joining long-time pace-bowling partner James Anderson, who was on the field to welcome him in celebration. <p></p> <p></p>On the second day of the opening Test against South Africa, the 36-year-old Broad dismissed Kyle Verreynne with an edge behind to Ben Foakes to become the second player to take 100 Test wickets at the venue. <p></p> <p></p>The Proteas though took a commanding lead in the match, first dismissing the hosts for a paltry 165 in 45 overs before lunch on Day 2 and then notching up 289/7 for a 124-run advantage. <p></p> <p></p>Broad with the record becomes the fourth person to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue, entering an exclusive group with his teammate as well as Sri Lankan pair Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath. Muralitharan has achieved the feat at three venues: Galle, Kandy and the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, according to ICC. <p></p> <p></p>The feat is just another achievement in the sport for Broad, who is approaching Glenn McGrath's fifth spot on the all-time Test wicket-taking list. Broad, with 553 scalps, is 10 away from equalling his Australian rival, and could well pass him by the end of the current series. <p></p> <p></p>In terms of quick bowlers, Anderson (658 scalps so far) would be the only man separating Broad at the top once overtaking the Australian. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Players to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Muttiah Muralitharan</strong> -- Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo -- 166; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Muttiah Muralitharan</strong> -- Asgiriya Stadium, Kandy -- 117; <p></p> <p></p><strong>James Anderson</strong> -- Lord's, London -- 117 so far; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Muttiah Muralitharan</strong> -- Galle International Stadium, Galle -- 111; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rangana Herath</strong> -- Galle International Stadium, Galle --102; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Stuart Broad</strong> -- Lord's, London - 100 so far.