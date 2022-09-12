Dubai: Stuart Broad has surpassed Glenn McGrath as the pacer with the second most wickets in Test cricket history. He dismissed South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, trapping him lbw for 36 on day four of the third Test at The Oval. The scalp was Broad’s 564th in Test cricket, surpassing Glenn McGrath to become the second highest wicket-taker amongst pacers in Test cricket history.

He now trails his partner James Anderson in the wickets column for pacers, who has 666 wickets to his name. Overall, Broad became the fifth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, trailing Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (666) and Anil Kumble (619).

Milestone alert ? Stuart Broad now has the second-highest wickets for a pacer (564) in Test cricket ?#ENGvSA | #WTC23 |https://t.co/N8y2VlhyID pic.twitter.com/sEb6Oit4Zr ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2022

His wicket was crucial in the context of the game, with the match evenly poised. England first restricted the visitors to 118, but a brilliant performance from South Africa allowed them to bowl the hosts out for 158 a lead of 40 runs.

Broad dismisses Rickelton, South Africa now 95/4. pic.twitter.com/G7qfmgbzJ6 England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 11, 2022

The wicket of Elgar was crucial as the skipper was looking settled at the crease on 36 and looking on course for a big knock. Broad didn’t have to wait long for his 565th scalp, as another lbw dismissal brought him the scalp of Ryan Rickleton. He would also dismiss Keshav Maharaj to take his tally up to 566.

Leading wicket-takers in Test cricket: