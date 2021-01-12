Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar will not be surprised if India end up beating Australia in the fourth and final Test to be played at The Gabba (Brisbane), a venue where they are yet to lose since 1988. The three-match series is currently locked at one-all after the tourists produced a remarkable fightback to secure a draw in Sydney on Monday.

Gavaskar reasons that despite a depleted pace attack, India still have potent bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj who are capable of keeping the Australian batsmen quiet.

“I predicted before the series started here on Australian television that India is going to win 2-1. At the moment the series is 1-1. Yes, I know Gabba is Australia’s fortress. But India, in Bumrah, Saini and Siraj, have the ability to take on the Australians,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“That is their fortress, they have not lost there. But there is always a first time. If Ajinkya Rahane and company do it, I won’t be surprised at all,” he added.

Gavaskar was sympathetic towards Bumrah who was unlucky with two catches dropped off his bowling in Australia’s second innings in the third Test. “Bumrah had terrible luck in Sydney. Lot of luck went against him. He went without taking as many wickets as he should have. Who knows, all those wickets are reserved for him at the Gabba,” the former India captain said.

He also pointed out that apart their pace attack, Australia have struggled to find a solid opening combination despite David Warner making his return to the playing XI in Sydney. However, India finally succeeded on that front with Rohit Sharma playing his first match of the series joining hands with newcomer Shubman Gill.

“Absolutely, apart from pace for pace, if you look at the Australian opening, they have struggled when India got off to good starts in both the innings at Sydney,” Gavaskar said.

He added, “Apart from (Steve) Smith and (Marnus)Labuschagne, the other batsmen haven’t got too many runs. Yes, Cameron Green got runs towards the end and Tim Paine was also looking good. But the Indians were not looking to try and take wickets, they were trying to delay the declaration. So the Australian batting is vulnerable. Anything can happen.”

Should India go on to secure series win, Gavaskar says it will be one of their best overseas victories.

“It will probably be the best win because this is a very good Australian attack. With Smith and Labuschagne getting runs, it’s not been easy. So yes, winning this series will be a tremendous achievement and will rank as one of India’s best overseas wins,” he said.

The fourth Test starts from January 15.