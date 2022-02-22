New Delhi: Former legendary cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar was in all praise for the Indian pace bowling unit, with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Buvneshwar Kumar to boast about and have lavished high praise for Mumbai Indians speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he has the ability to walk into any team in the world and not just the Indian team.

The 1983 World Cup winner says that India is spoilt with rich choices in the bowling unit.

“There is Bumrah. Don’t forget him. He will walk into any team in the world not just India team, any team. Then you have Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami…spoilt for choices”, Gavaskar told to Star Sports.

He also talked about Deepak Chahar, who has the ability to swing the ball in both directions at a decent pace which make the life of the batsman difficult.

“He is a terrific swing bowler. He has that extra pace as well. He isn’t express but he gets the ball to move at a decent pace which makes it difficult for a batsman. And he has got both the in-swinger and the out-swinger without a noticeable change in action which makes it difficult. So when you have someone like him and have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bench after two fine performances in the series, India are blessed as far as riches in bowling are concerned,” he pointed out.

India will be taking on Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20I series followed by a 2-match Test. The 1st T20I match will take place in Lucknow’s Ekana Sports City stadium on Thursday.