Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden Dance On 'Nattu Nattu' Song As India Qualify For WTC Final
New Delhi: India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval starting from June 7, after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball win at the Hagley Oval on Monday. Sri Lanka was the other team in contention for a spot in the WTC final. But after losing the first Test to New Zealand by two wickets, they cleared the path for India to go into the final and meet Australia in the summit clash. The fourth Test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the hosts' winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 and retaining the trophy at home.
WTC Final mein pravesh karein, toh jashn world-class banta hai!#SunilGavaskar, @HaydosTweets, @imAagarkar, #SanjayBangar & @jatinsapru ne manaya ? Oscar ki jeet aur WTC qualification dono ka jashn!??Mubarak ho @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & #MMKeeravani. pic.twitter.com/9xRdtMMRqg Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2023
Team India have qualified for the finals of the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time. They ended up being the runner-up the last time. The fans were extremely happy with the qualification news. The same excitement was visible in Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar's face, who was double happy as not only India qualified for the WTC final but also won the Oscars for the iconic 'Nattu Nattu' song. Later both Gavaskar along with Aussie batter Matthew Hayden danced to the award-winning song. The clip of them grooving on the song is going viral on the internet.
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
India drew with Australia
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 4 - ODI
13 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
12 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 4 wickets
