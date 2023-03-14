Advertisement

India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval starting from June 7, after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball win at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

Updated: March 14, 2023 3:43 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval starting from June 7, after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball win at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

Sri Lanka was the other team in contention for a spot in the WTC final. But after losing the first Test to New Zealand by two wickets, they cleared the path for India to go into the final and meet Australia in the summit clash.

The fourth Test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the hosts' winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 and retaining the trophy at home.

Team India have qualified for the finals of the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time. They ended up being the runner-up the last time. The fans were extremely happy with the qualification news.

The same excitement was visible in Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar's face, who was double happy as not only India qualified for the WTC final but also won the Oscars for the iconic 'Nattu Nattu' song. Later both Gavaskar along with Aussie batter Matthew Hayden danced to the award-winning song. The clip of them grooving on the song is going viral on the internet.

