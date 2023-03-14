India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval starting from June 7, after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball win at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

Sri Lanka was the other team in contention for a spot in the WTC final. But after losing the first Test to New Zealand by two wickets, they cleared the path for India to go into the final and meet Australia in the summit clash.

The fourth Test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the hosts' winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 and retaining the trophy at home.