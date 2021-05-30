Sunil Gavaskar Points Out Flip Side of New Zealand Playing Test Series Against England Ahead of WTC Final

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar claims that New Zealand might have some disadvantages of playing two-Test series against England ahead of the World Test Championship final. The red ball contests between Kiwis and England will start from June 2 and after that former will play India on June 18 in the epic WTC finale.

Gavaskar pointed out flips side of New Zealand playing England and said if the hosts managed to beat them then it will be a huge bonus for the Indian team.

“The pessimists are suggesting that playing two Tests before the WTC finals will be a huge plus for the Kiwis as they will be match ready and better acclimatised to the conditions,” Gavaskar wrote in his column in The Telegraph.

“The flip side of playing those two Tests is that New Zealand could get beaten and thus be low on morale when they take on India and there could be some injuries and niggles to some of their key players which can happen in early June in England,” the former India captain added.

New Zealand players have not played international cricket for a long time and the England series will be a huge test for them to be physically fit for the WTC final.

Gavaskar further said that Team India players will be more fresh compared to New Zealand’s and they will be raring to go.

“The other factor that will work in the Indian team’s favor is that they will be fresh and raring to go and that sheer energy and enthusiasm to be able to play the sport they love after a month’s gap will more than makeup for any lack of match practice,” Gavaskar wrote.

India beat some tough teams in their journey to the WTC final which includes Australia away from home and England.

Gavaskar emphasized on Virat Kohli and Co. success in tough conditions and said they have the potential to clinch the title.

“This is a team that has tasted success and that too in adverse circumstances, so any adversity will be looked upon as an opportunity to show they have the gumption to rise above it and conquer it,” Gavaskar said.