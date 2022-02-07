New Delhi: India returned to winning ways in the 50-over format after drawing first blood in the 3-match ODI series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue got the better off the Windies by 6 wickets, with Yuzvendra Chahal emerging as the Man of the Match. After the victory, Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at media reports regarding rumors on current captain, Rohit Sharma having rift with former skipper Virat Kohli.

During the match, the former RCB captain suggested the Mumbai Indians captain to go for the review, when Yuzvendra Chahal’s initial appeal to Shamarh Brook nicking it to Rishab Pant was turned down by the umpire. Chahal got his man after a successful review. By pointing out this incident, the legendary batter quashed ‘nonsense’ speculations regarding the two batsmen.

“Why wouldn’t they be getting along? They are playing for India. All these talks that you generally hear about two players not gelling and etc. are all speculations. According to reliable sources or allegedly or reportedly. Nobody actually tells you and this has been happening for a years. And these guys don’t even bother about it. You wouldn’t even bother about these kind of speculations because you yourself know what the truth is. And so there is nothing”, Gavaskar said in a Star Sports Show after the match.

“There are often speculations that the captain who is now a player in the team will not want the new captain to succeed. This is nonsense. Because if he doesn’t score runs or a bowler doesn’t pick wickets then he is going to be out of the team. He has already lost the captaincy or opted out of captaincy, now you don’t contribute with the bat or ball then you are going to be out of the team. So all these talks are mere speculations from people who have nothing better to do and are trying and creating stories,” he told.

On Kohli’s poor form, the former India international assured that he’ll get runs whether he plays under Rohit Sharma or any other skipper.

“So don’t you worry. Today Kohli didn’t get runs but he will get runs whether he is playing under Rohit Sharma or any other captain,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.