Dubai: Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar is certain Rahul Dravid is the best possible replacement for Ravi Shastri as head coach of Team India. Dravid made news on Tuesday when he formally applied for the position of head coach. Gavaskar reckons now that Dravid has put his hat in the ring, there is no need for others to apply. The legendary opener also said that the application was just a ‘formality.’

“Without a doubt. I don’t think anyone else even needs to apply anymore. The way he has handled the Under-19 team, given them direction, the manner in which he has worked at the NCA, it just shows his capability not only inside the ground but out of it as well. He is good at administrative duties too; he has that capability. And that is why I think him applying for the post is just a formality,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Earlier, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) top brass, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, had arranged a meeting with Dravid in Dubai during the IPL 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. It was revealed that Dravid was asked to consider the role of the head coach.

“Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it’s the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)