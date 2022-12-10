New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar landed himself in hot soup after he compared young pacer, Umran Malik, to legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Post the retirement of the Master Blaster, several greats of the game including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have taken Indian cricket to great heights but Gavaskar ignored all of them and made a bold claim that after Sachin Tendulkar, he is most excited to see Umran Malik.

Sachin is one of the greats of the game while Umran is still in his early days as an international cricketer. Umran has attracted a lot of eyeballs owing to his express pace but he is yet to prove his mettle at the grand stage.

Ahead of the second ODI between India and Bangladesh, Gavaskar in a pre-match show on SonyLiv said, “One player I am most excited to see playing for India after Sachin Tendulkar is Umran Malik.”

Gavaskar’s comments didn’t go well with Indian fans who blasted him on social media for making a bizarre comparison.

