Thiruvananthapuram: Team India is coming off with a 2-1 thrilling T20I series win against Australia and is now on a collision course against Temba Bavuma-led Proteas side for three match T20I series. The Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup squad would straight away fly for Australia to prepare for the World Cup down under following the T20I series.

Although, team’s star opener KL Rahul is facing lots of criticism for is recent stint with bat. He is not in the best of touch with his form. Rahul is undoubtedly the crucial part of Indian Playing XI. The cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has come in aid of Rahul and even gave him some important words of advice.

Little Master pointed out how the star opener played selflessly and sacrificed himself for the team. He said “Well, he was doing what the team was expecting him to do which was both the times, you saw he got a fifty in the first game but in the second game, where he had to throw the bat from the first ball because it was an 8-overs-a-side game, he sacrificed his wicket for the team.”

“Similarly, the asking rate in the 3rd T20I match was more than 9 runs an over, it’s never easy, you want to get off to a good start. He sacrificed his wicket over there” Gavaskar added.

He suggested that both Kohli and Rahul should focus on their natural game instead of swinging across the line. Gavaskar suggested “Again, like Kohli, when Rahul is playing proper cricketing shots, then he is unstoppable. But when these two players are trying to swing across the line, that is not their strength. They can play across the line when they come to the front foot and flick it that away but trying to play that cross-batter shot, they get into trouble. If they try to avoid that, they will keep scoring runs consistently.”