One of the most important cog in Kolkata Knight Riders setup, West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine on Tuesday termed the two-time Indian Premier League champions KKR as his 'family' and said he would be willing to play for any team in the world that is owned by the franchise. <p></p> <p></p>Narine, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Caribbean Premier League team owned by KKR's parent company. <p></p> <p></p>"Any tournament around the globe where Knight Riders have a team, I'd wanna be a part of it. It's not about the money or the friendships, it's like a family to me," Narine said on the Twitter handle of KKR. <p></p> <p></p>"The way they welcome you in India, with arms wide open. It's like they already know you as a human being - what you don't like, what you like. They try to make you comfortable. Every year, when I am leaving for India (for the IPL), it's like I am leaving for my second home." <p></p> <p></p>Narine said playing in IPL is the closest to playing at home for him. "The closest thing to feel at home playing in the CPL is the IPL. I am missing the excitement of the IPL, the fans, the loved ones watching you perform." <p></p> <p></p>Whether it is 4 o'clock in the morning (in Trinidad), or 12 o'clock, they (are always) looking forward, that's something I'm missing a lot," he said. <p></p> <p></p>The Caribbean spinner has played 110 IPL matches in his career so far, picking up 122 wickets at a brilliant strike-rate of close to 20. He also boasts an outstanding ER of 6.25.