Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 26th Match LIVE Streaming Details

SRH vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Details, IPL 2020: Things are heating up in IPL now. We are at the halfway stage now and the playoffs picture will start getting clearer now. Rajasthan Royals are currently lagging behind in the race. Four straight defeats have upended a bright start to the season that sawm them beating Chennai and Punjab. They will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad who are doing better than their latest opponents. They have their own issues to address. Three wins and three defeats have kept in the mix but a slip can push them back. SRH and RR will be playing their second afternoon match of the season. In their first such outing last weekend, both tasted defeats.

RR hoping that star allroundet Ben Stokes will be available for selection and change their fortunes. “Stokes hasn’t had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow (Saturday), so we’ll see if he plays the day after tomorrow,” Smith had said after RR’s defeat to Delhi Capitals on Friday.

SRH vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 26

When: October 11, 7:30 pm IST (Sunday)

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Full T20 Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (captain), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami