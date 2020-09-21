Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3rd Match LIVE Streaming Details

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Details: Virat Kohli will hope to start his season on a positive note when he leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening clash of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai tonight. 12 seasons and three-time finalists, RCB have never been able to lift the trophy so far despite boasting some of the biggest names from the world of cricket. This time around, Kohli has been more positive and confident of their chances.

On the other hand, David Warner-led SRH made the playoffs last year when they lost to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator. He will be their major hope of winning a second IPL title having finished with the Orange Cap last year – third overall. They have destructive batsmen in Warne, Jonny Bairstow and world-class bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.

SRH vs RCB Promises to be a thriller.

SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3rd Match

When: September 21, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Full T20 Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bavanaka Sandeep