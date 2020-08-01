Dream11 Prediction

SUR vs MID Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Surrey vs Middlesex at Kennington Oval at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 1:

The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Toss: The toss between Surrey vs Middlesex will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes

Batsmen: Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi

Allrounders: Rikki Clarke, Toby Roland-Jones, Martin Anderson

Bowlers: Amar Virdi, Tom Helms, Miguel Cummins, Nathan Sowter

Probable XI

Surrey – Mark Stoneman, Scott Borthwick, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Ben Foakes , Will Jacks, Rikki Clarke, Jordan Clark, Liam Plunkett, Morne Morkel, Amar Virdi

Middlesex – Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Lace, Max Holden, Nathan Sowter, John Simpson, James Harris, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MID Dream11 Team/ SUR Dream11 Team/ Middlesex Dream11 Team/ Surrey Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.