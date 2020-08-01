<h2>Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>SUR vs MID Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Surrey vs Middlesex at Kennington Oval at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 1:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between <strong>Surrey vs Middlesex</strong> will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Kennington Oval, London</strong> <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen: Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi <p></p> <p></p>Allrounders: Rikki Clarke, Toby Roland-Jones, Martin Anderson <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers: Amar Virdi, Tom Helms, Miguel Cummins, Nathan Sowter <p></p><h2>Probable XI</h2> <p></p><strong>Surrey</strong> - Mark Stoneman, Scott Borthwick, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Ben Foakes , Will Jacks, Rikki Clarke, Jordan Clark, Liam Plunkett, Morne Morkel, Amar Virdi <p></p> <p></p><strong>Middlesex</strong> - Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Lace, Max Holden, Nathan Sowter, John Simpson, James Harris, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh <p></p><div id="ad-3-2774893" class="bnr300 text-center center-block"></div> <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ MID Dream11 Team/ SUR Dream11 Team/ <b>Middlesex</b> Dream11 Team/ <b>Surrey</b> Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>