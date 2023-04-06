Suresh Raina's Hilarious Reply To Kapil Sharma's Question About Getting Out Early When Wife Is In Stadium

Suresh Raina's hilarious segment in The Kapil Sharma Show. Deepak Chahar and Aakash Chopra were present in the episode too

New Delhi: Cricketers and their wives will be guests on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Suresh Raina will be seen on the show with his spouse Priyanka and will be joined by Deepak Chahar with his wife Jaya, and cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra with his wife Aakshi Mathur. The promo of the episode shows Kapil joking about how he wasn't invited to Deepak Chahar's wedding, and asking Suresh Raina about his performance when his wife is present in the stadium.

Kapil Sharma greets the three cricketers and their spouses on the sets at the beginning of the promo. He congratulated Jaya and Deepak Chahar on their recent wedding. He said "Main aana bhi chahta tha fir yaad aaya ki aapne bulaya nahi (I wanted to come but then I remembered that you had not sent me an invite)."

Kapil continues by asking Suresh about incidents in which he got out in the first over while his wife was in the stadium to watch the game. Suresh Raina replied by saying "Sabke saath hota hai, wife aati hai saj dhaj ke ekdum makeup-shakeup lagake, uska pati run banayega to pahli hi ball me out hoyega paji kaha se khana milega (it happens with everyone, the wife comes all decked up, and the husband will get out in the first ball, he won't get any food)."