SUR vs SUS Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of English T20 Blast 2020 Match

SUR vs SUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Surrey vs Sussex Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s SUR vs SUS at Kennington Oval, London: In the upcoming English T20 Blast 2020 on super Wednesday, two South Group teams – Surrey and Sussex will take on each other in another high-voltage battle at the Kennington Oval, London. The English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS match will kick-off at 11 PM IST. Both teams are in top form this season and would battle it out for the direct qualification to the knockouts. Surrey have managed four wins, played one tie game, and suffered a single loss in their seven matches so far. Sussex, on the other hand, have won four games and lost two out of their seven. With only three matches remaining for each side, a win in this game for either of the side would put them ahead in the race to the quarterfinals

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 toss between Surrey vs Sussex will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

SUR vs SUS My Dream11 Team

Ben Foakes, Will Jacks (VC), Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright (C), Scott Borthwick, Gus Atkinson, David Wiese, Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs.

SUR vs SUS Probable Playing XIs

Surrey: Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Rikki Clarke, Ben Foakes (WK), Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Liam Plunkett, Reece Topley.

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Phil Salt, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Ben Brown (WK), Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, and Tymal Mills.

SUR vs SUS Squads

Surrey: Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Rikki Clarke, Liam Plunkett.

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Ben Brown (wk), Aaron Thomason, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Stuart Meaker, Philip Salt.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUR Dream11 Team/ SUS Dream11 Team/ Surrey Dream11 Team/ Sussex Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.