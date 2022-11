Suryakumar Yadav Claims Top Spot, Surpasses Mohammad Rizwan To Become No.1 T20I Batter

Adelaide: India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav has finally claimed the top spot in ICC T20I Rankings by surpassing Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in outstanding form and has been performing consistently. Surya has smashed two half centuries in three T20 World Cup matches. He now has 863 points and that is 21 more than Mohammad Rizwan.