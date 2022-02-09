New Delhi: India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav trolled himself when he was compared to the Australian great Michael Bevan as the finisher of the game and said that he has not played more than seven games for his country as compared to 232 ODIs played by the 51-year-old, who is regarded as one of the greatest finishers of the game in the ODIs.

“Michael Bevan, huh? Sir, I’ve just played five games. Or maybe seven. Let me remain, Suryakumar Yadav,” said Yadav hilariously during a virtual press conference, on the eve of the second ODI.

“Whatever number I can bat, whatever situation I am in, if I can make the team win from there, that will be my focus. But I want to be fearless as I am, always,” he added.

Talking about India’s approach, the 35-year-old said that the team will keep things simple and continue to follow the template they had set in the first ODI of the series against West Indies.

“Not really, I think, we have kept things really simple, we are going to bat the same way, we did in the last game, it is just that when we bat first, we need to try and bat till the end to have that defendable score, but the way we batted in the second innings in the last game, I think it was perfect,” the batter said.

“I think the tempo was nice, the intensity and the intent was really good, so there is nothing to change, I mean you just need to be safe and just express ourselves” feels the 35-year-old.

“We almost ticked all the boxes, we will try and repeat the same and that is always a challenge to repeat what we do in the first game everywhere, so let’s see, really looking forward,” he said.