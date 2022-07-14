Big Praise For Suryakumar Yadav As Former Pakistan Captain Terms Him As ‘Rare Talent’: Here’s Why

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has termed Suryakumar Yadav as a rare talent and feels that he is a good addition to India’s ODI and T20 side, adding that the quality that he brings to the table is quite rare in international cricket and the only other player that he can think of who can play the range of shots that Surya has is Australia’s Glenn Maxwell.

“He’s a good addition in both, ODIs and T20Is. His wrist work is fantastic. He has that quality to tonk massive sixes over fine-leg and square-leg, whether it be against spinners and pacers. That talent is quite rare in international cricket. Maybe Maxwell has that,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

Going on to explain why he thinks India’s 31-year-old batter has the making of a great limited-overs player, Latif said that his bat swing is fast and at the same time quite unpredictable, making him quite difficult to bowl to.

“He’s strong and his bat-swing is quite fast. So, he can be very unpredictable. The century that he scored in the previous game is a testament to that,” the former Pakistan captain further added.

Surya was in his elements in the third and final T20I against England and scored a brilliant 55-ball 117 that kept India in the hunt for most part of the mammoth chase of 216 in 20 overs. At the end, India were only able to reach 198 for 9, falling short of the target by 17 runs. India, however, won the T20I series 2-1.