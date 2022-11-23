New Delhi: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell felt that it is impossible for Big Bash League to afford a player of Suryakumar Yadav’s calibre, even though with all the money in their cap. Maxwell’s comments come after Suryakumar’s stunning 51-ball 111 not out against New Zealand in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui.

“We won’t be able to afford Suryakumar Yadav in the Big Bash League even with all the money which is there in our cap. We’ve to sack everyone (laughs),” Maxwell told ‘The Grade Cricketer’ Podcast.

An ardent fan of Suryakumar’s batting, Maxwell was shocked to see the Indian’s score and that of rest of the squad considering the pitch at Bay Oval wasn’t an easy one to bat on.

“I didn’t know the game was on. But I later checked the scorecard and sent the picture of that to Finchy (Aaron Finch) and said, ‘What is this guy doing? He is batting on a completely different planet! Look at the score of the others and then he scores 111 off 50.'”

“I watched the replay of the innings the next day and it’s embarrassing that he is so much better than everyone else. It’s almost hard to watch. He is better than anyone we have got.” Making his international debut last year, SKY as he is fondly called, has lifted his game gradually and is one of the most feared batters in modern-day cricket.

The No.1 batter in the world at the moment, Suryakumar is having a fabulous 2022, having scored 1164 runs in 31 T20Is that included two centuries.