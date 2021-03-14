After years of toil in domestic cricket, Suryakumar Yadav has finally made his debut for the Indian cricket team. The 30-year-old cricketer would be playing his maiden international match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday in the second T20I. He had direct competition from Shreyas Iyer for the No 4 spot and now in all likelihood – he would bat at that number with India skipper Virat Kohli at No 3.

The Mumbai cricketer is coming into the tournament on the back of two successful domestic and IPL seasons. He has been in the reckoning for a long time now. Ever since his good show in the IPL last season, there were speculations that he could be picked for the Indian side for Australia – but that did not happen.

Now, it would be a great opportunity for him to get among the runs and cement his place in the side. It will not be easy as he would be under constant pressure from Iyer for that spot. Both cricketers are equally good and have been making the right impressions recently.

For India, they would like to continue the winning momentum from the Tests to the limited-overs internationals. With the T20 World Cup set to take place this year, this would be an important five-match series from the point of view of both sides. While England is the best in the format, it would be an ideal opportunity for Kohli and his men to test themselves against them. Time and again, Surya has said that he would love to play in Kohli’s team and has also dreamt of being led by the Indian skipper.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I PITCH

The pitch for the first T20I is expected to help the spinners if they hit the right area. The team management needs to make a bowling plan which will work in the opening clash also as the bowlers should test the batsmen to play more in straight lines.