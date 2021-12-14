New Delhi: Batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav had to wait a while before he could finally get a crack at the international level. The England series at home, played earlier this year, was his first assignment as an international player. He announced his arrival with a six over fine leg and the bowler was none other than the England speedster, Jofra Archer.

The 31-year-old in a recent interview with cricket presenter Vikram Sathaye spoke candidly about being neglected at the time of selection despite scoring a lot of runs in domestic and IPL cricket.

Suryakumar was fairly confident and almost certain that his name will appear on the Indian team that will tour Australia in 2020. Suryakumar was disappointed not to see his name in the squad as his performance in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020 were spectacular. He found no valid reason for not being included in the squad.

“Almost half the IPL was over before that match (against RCB) happened. I still remember, the Indian team (for the tour of Australia) was going to be announced. I had a good IPL 2019 and 2020 season, and I scored runs in domestic cricket as well,” said the right-handed batter.

“I expected that I would get a call. It was not an arrogant thought like ‘yes, I am going to get a call’. But, back of the mind, there was this hope that the long wait would end.”

“When I saw the squad, and my name was not in it, I was a little disappointed. From my side, I was trying to do everything. I took my wife to the beach for walks, and missed a few practice sessions, as I was thinking about that (not being selected) only,” he added.

He also spoke on his match-winning innings for Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The innings a lot of attention as the former RCB captain Virat Kohli was involved in a stare off with Suryakumar.

The 31-year-old, also mentioned how team coach Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan, had spoken to him about using the situation to his advantage against RCB in the next match

“One day, Mahela and Zak came up to me, and said that this was the perfect opportunity to prove myself as it was MI vs RCB. I said, ok, but back of the mind, I was lost and disappointed. I didn’t know what was happening even as the trainers and captain were speaking to me,” the cricketer further stated.