Kanpur: There was massive drama on Tuesday when the news that KL Rahul was ruled out of the first Test broke. In the next few minutes, BCCI confirmed Suryakumar Yadav as Rahul’s replacement. Now, the question is – who will open, and will Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer both make their Test debuts?

With no Rahul and then Rohit Sharma opting for rest, it is possible that Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal open the batting for India. But what about SKY and Iyer? Who gets a go and who misses out. As per a report in the Indian Express, Suryakumar is likely to edge Iyer in the first Test at Kanpur.

The report suggests that Iyer and Suryakumar were batting in the nets and once they were done, SKY went and met Ajinkya Rahane while Iyer took his pads off. Suryakumar did some catching practice and bowled some leg-breaks during the session.

It would be interesting to see if India plays three spinners at Green Park.

India’s Squad For 1st Test vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (C), KS Bharat/Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Regular Test captain Virat Kohli would be back as the leader of the side for the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

New Zealand beat India in the inaugural World Test Championship final, the memories of which would be fresh in the minds of a few Indian players.