Almost a month after the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput – who died of suicide sending the whole nation into utter shock and mourning – a rare video of the actor is going viral on social media.

Sushant – who received a lot of praise for his role in MS Dhoni’s biopic – is seen practicing the signature shot of the former India skipper – the helicopter shot. His stellar performance in the movie made him a big star.

Not only does he nail the shot, but also receives a lot of praise as fans cheering in the background can be heard. The video is already being loved by fans.

Here is the much-talked-about clip:

Meanwhile, a lot of big directors and people associated with the late actor have been quizzed by the police.

On the other hand, with Dhoni having not played international cricket for over a year, there have been speculations of his retirement.

But his manager Mihir Diwakar has confirmed that the Ranchi-born is not considering it as of now and he also said that he is determined to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement,” Diwakar was quoted as saying by PTI.