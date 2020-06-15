Known as an 'outsider' in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput created a niche of his own and was a popular actor. That is the reason why his untimely demise at the age of 34 has shocked the nation. Sushant was appealing and his down-to-earth nature struck a chord with the audiences who loved him a lot. <p></p> <p></p>One such video that would act as a testament to his humble nature has surfaced on the internet a day after the actor committed suicide, and as expected the video has gone viral. <p></p> <p></p>Sushant - the actor who played the role of former India skipper MS Dhoni - is playing with a bunch of kids. In the video, the chair acts as the stumps - just like some kids play cricket in India while growing up. In the clip, Sushant plays a couple of aerial shots and plays them perfectly. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He was so down to earth, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nepotism?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nepotism</a> products will never understand this. <p></p>Miss you always sush &#x1f494; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SushantSinghRajput?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SushantSinghRajput</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SushantNoMore?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SushantNoMore</a> <a href="https://t.co/YOKza4okOv">pic.twitter.com/YOKza4okOv</a></p> <p></p> Shivam Sharma (@shivamars) <a href="https://twitter.com/shivamars/status/1272442090979332097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Started out a decade ago in the industry as a background dancer, Sushant has had to work his way up the ladder without a godfather in the industry. He started out with a small screen, where he earned applause and after that, he made the transition into the big screen and found success there as well.