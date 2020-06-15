Former India skipper MS Dhoni’s financial advisor Arun Pandey – who was also the producer of the cricketer’s biopic – was someone who knew Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput well. A day after his death, Pandey recalled instances with Sushant during the shoot of the film that raked in Rs 200 cr at the box-office.

Recalling an incident, Pandey said that Dhoni was at a point of time irritated with Sushant’s inquisitive nature as he asked too many questions.

“Once I remember, Dhoni rolled his eyes and said: “Arre bhai, kitne questions poochta hai tu!” I remember Sushant’s reply. He said, “Bhaisaab, everybody is going to search you in me, I will have to do everything the same way as you do”,” Pandey said.

Pandey spoke about his nature of looking to pick one’s brain. He also recalled that Sushant had once said, “Sir, janta jaanti hai usko bahut acche se”.

Predicting that the actor had a prosperous career ahead, Pandey revealed how Dhoni was impressed by Sushant. Pandey also recalled how Sushant trained with a side strain and how Kiran More helped the actor.

“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life. Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi. I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work,” he said.