Sussex Opener Ali Orr Run Out At Non-Striker's End Three Times In Three Matches | WATCH

It is rare to see a batter being run out at the non-striker's end but to see him run-out in the same way in three back to back games is bizarre.

Updated: April 23, 2023 11:35 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: A run-out at the non-striker's end is one of the most painful modes of dismissal. However, it is one of the rare ways to get out. It's hard to imagine that a batter has been run-out in the same way for three consecutive matches. However, Sussex opener Ali Orr has faced this unfortunate event, with his most recent run-out coming on Saturday against Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old looking solid at 26 when opening partner Tom Hains hit one straight back to the bowler. Orr, who was backing up, was short of the crease when the ball deflected off the bowler's hand and hit the stumps.

Earlier, Orr was dismissed in identical fashion during Sussex's game against Durham, run-out by seamer Ben Raine at the same venue for 11.

Also, in the game against Glamorgan, the left-hander was run out for 198 (174) after New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel pulled off the unusual dismissal.

