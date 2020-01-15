Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 39 SIX vs HUR BBL 2019-20 at SCG: In the match no. 39 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Sydney Sixers will take on the Hobart Hurricanes at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney on Thursday. After receiving a thrashing at the hands of Melbourne Stars in their previous fixture, Sixers will look to put an improved show against Hurricanes in the exciting BBL battle. Sixers were blown away by a rampaging Marcus Stoinis in the last game, who shellacked a plethora of records on his way to a breathtaking 147 not out of just 79 balls; an innings which led the Stars to an eventual match-winning total of 219/1 after 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes, who have only managed just three wins in nine games, find themselves languishing at the second last spot in the points table. In their last BBL match against Perth Scorchers, Hurricanes batting unit collapsed while chasing a competitive total of 176. Courtesy a special bowling peformance by Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed, Hobart Hurricanes were bowled out for 98.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1.10 PM (IST).

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Phillippe (C), Matthew Wade

Batters James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Caleb Jewell

All-Rounders- Moises Henriques, Tom Curran (VC)

Bowlers Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshius, Qais Ahmad

SIX vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steven O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis/Henry Thorton, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Mac Wright, George Bailey, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland.

SIX vs HUR SQUADS

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Justin Avendano, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton, Ben Manenti.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, George Bailey, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, Macalister Wright, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Jake Reed.

