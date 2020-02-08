Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2019-20 Final – Cricket Tips For Today’s BBL Final Match SIX vs STA BBL 2019-20 in Sydney: In the highly-anticipated final of Big Bash League 2019-20, Sydney Sixers will host Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Saturday (February 8). After seven weeks of nerve-wracking and heart-racing cricketing action, we are finally down to the summit clash of the 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash League. Last year runners-up Melbourne Stars will be looking to leave no stone unturned to finally get their hands on the coveted BBL trophy after having narrowly missed out in 2016 and 2019.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, will be looking to emulate their feat of the inaugural season where they defeated Perth Scorchers by seven wickets to claim the title. Since then, the Sixers have competed in two finals which they ended up losing to the Scorchers. Both Sydney and Melbourne have locked horns thrice this season – the latter won the opening round by 44 runs before Sixers turned the tables in the next two matches to taste victory by 21 and 43 runs respectively.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will take place at 1.10 PM (IST).

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Phillippe, Peter Handscomb

Batsmen James Vince (VC), Jordan Silk, Marcus Stoinis

All-Rounders- Glenn Maxwell (C), Nathan Coulter-Nile

Bowlers- Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa

SIX vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillippe (wk), James Vince, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques (C), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Peter Handscomb, Seb Gotch (WK), Nick Larkin, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf.

SIX vs STA SQUADS

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (C), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Peter Handscomb, Seb Gotch (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Jonathan Merlo, Ben Dunk.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ STA Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.