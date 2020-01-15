Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 37 THU vs REN BBL 2019-20 in Canberra: In the match 37 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20, defending champions Melbourne Renegades will lock horns against Sydney Thunder in an exciting battle at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. With nine defeats in as many fixtures, the Renegades are all-but-out of the competition and will be looking to arrest the unwanted streak. In the previous BBL encounter, Renegades received another thrashing at the hands of Adelaide Strikers after being bundled out for 110.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder come into this fixture on the back of a four-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes. The Sydney-based franchise successfully chased down the 163-run targer thanks to a whirlwind 96-run opening stand between Usman Khawaja (35) and Alex Hales (55).

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 12.10 PM (IST).

Time: 12.40 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sam Harper

Batters Shaun Marsh (VC), Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales (C)

All-Rounders- Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers Brendon Doggett, Jonathan Cook, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie

THU vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Tom Cooper, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Jay Lenton (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jonathan Cook, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew/Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett

THU vs REN SQUADS

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Jay Lenton (wk), Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Jonathan Cook, Liam Bowe, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Andrew Fekete, Will Sutherland.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team/ REN Dream11 Team/ THU Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.