Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Knockout Stage Live Streaming Details: Full Schedule of Quarter-Final, Semi-Final And Final; Timings And All You Need to Know About Domestic T20 Tournament

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Knockout Stage

After weeks of competitive cricket in India, the best eight teams have progressed forward to the knockout phase. There will be seven matches played from this stage – the four quarters, two semis, and the final. Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Baroda, and Punjab have qualified as group winners while Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are their teams that have made the last eight.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Knockouts Schedule And Timings

January 26, Tuesday

Quarter-final 1: Karnataka vs Punjab, 12:00 PM

Quarter-final 2: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh, 7:00 PM

January 27, Wednesday

Quarter-final 3: Haryana vs Baroda, 12:00 PM

Quarter-final 4: Bihar vs Rajasthan, 7:00 PM

January 29, Friday

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4, 12:00 PM

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs Winner of Quarter-final 3, 7:00 PM

January 31, Sunday

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, 7:00 PM

Where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 knockout phase on TV?

You can watch the knockouts on Star Sports Network.

Where to stream Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 knockout phase?

Disney+Hotstar would provide a live streaming platform for users.