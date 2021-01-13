Delhi continued their excellent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and won their second consecutive match as they beat Andhra Pradesh by six wickets in an Elite Group E game at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>It was a comprehensive performance from Delhi players as they outclassed Andhra Pradesh in both batting and bowling. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first, as Andhra top-order failed miserably and they lost four wickets for just 36. Captain Rayudu departed for just 1 while domestic cricket stars KS Bharat (8) and Ricky Bhuvi (0) also failed to impressed anyone. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin Hebber was the highest run-scorer for Andhra with a 32-run knock. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi chased the target with three overs to spare even as skipper and India opener Shikhar Dhawan (5) fell cheaply. <p></p> <p></p>Pradeep Sangwan was the picks of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets while he was a bit expensive and leaked 33 runs. Senior India paceman Ishant Sharma (2/17), right-arm pacer Simarjeet Singh (2/21) and off-spinner Lalit Yadav (2/22) played their roles to perfection. <p></p> <p></p>https://twitter.com/BCCIdomestic/status/1349308713312473093 <p></p> <p></p>For Delhi, the chase wasn't exactly a walk in the park as they were reduced to 10 for two. Captain Dhawan failed to put up a big score in the moderate chase and departed for just 5. But Nitish Rana (27) and Anuj Rawat (33) shared 52-runs for the third wicket to bring them back into the game. <p></p> <p></p>After the two departed, Himmat Singh (32 not out) and Lalit Yadav (20 not out) ensured that there were no further hiccups as they forged an unbeaten 40-run fifth-wicket stand to take their side home. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi had defeated Mumbai in their opening game. <p></p><h2>Brief Scores:</h2> <p></p><strong>Andhra Pradesh</strong> 124/9 (Ashwin Hebbar 32; Pradeep Sangwan 3/33, Ishant Sharma 2/17, Simarjeet Singh 2/21) lost to <strong>Delhi</strong> 128/4 (Anuj Rawat 33; Himmat Singh 32 not out; M Harishankar Reddy 2/40) by six wickets. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pondicherry</strong> 148/4 (Sheldon Jackson 82, Paras Dogra 32; Arun Chaprana 2/19) lost to <strong>Haryana</strong> 149/4 (Himanshu Rana 58, Shivam Chauhan 45; Pankaj Singh 2/31) by 6 wickets.