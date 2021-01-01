The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Friday announced UP’s 15-member squad for the first two matches of T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Young Priyam Garg has been named the captain of the team for the domestic T20 tournament which will commence from January 10.

Priyam led India’s Under-19 team in the 2020 U19 World Cup where the Men in Blue reached the final of the mega tournament. Apart from Priyam, senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and veteran Suresh Raina are also included in the team.

Priyam also made his debut in Indian Premier League last season where he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The youngster had an underwhelming start to his IPL career as he managed to score only 133 runs at an average of 14.77 in 14 matches.

While, Bhuvneshwar will make his comeback to the competitive cricket after sustaining a thigh injury during IPL, which ruled him out of the tournament after four matches and later he also missed the Australia tour. There is no clarity on Bhuvneshwar’s fitness from the BCCI.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, just hours after his former India captain MS Dhoni did the same.

The other notable names in the team are Rinku Singh, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi and Karn Sharma who have ample experience of T20 cricket after playing in IPL.

UP are placed in Group A along with Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Railways and Tripura, and will play their matches in Bengaluru.

Squad: Priyam Garg (captain), Karn Sharma (vice-captain), Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Shubham Choubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Aryan Juyal (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Shanu Saini

Standby: Aaquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Mohit Jangra, Hardeep Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Nalin Mishra, Purnank Tyagi