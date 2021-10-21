Dubai: With less than a week to go for the biggest clash of the cricketing calendar where India takes on Pakistan, the buzz around the match is palpable. Ex-Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq reckoned the match is going to be the final before the final. He feels whoever wins the match would feel 50 percent of pressure released from them.

“The match between India and Pakistan in the Super 12s is the final before the final. No match will be hyped as much as this one. Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament by facing each other and both the matches felt like finals. The team winning that match will have their morale boosted and will also have 50 percent of pressure released from them,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Following India’s consecutive wins in the warm-ups, Inzamam hailed Team India as the most dangerous T20 side in the world as well.

“India played their warm-up fixture against Australia rather comfortably. On subcontinent pitches like these, India are the most dangerous T20 side in the world. Even today, if we see the 155 runs they chased down, they did not even need Virat Kohli to do so,” he added.

Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup game and the Babar Azam-led side would like to change that, but it will not be easy against a dominant Indian outfit. In T20 WCs, India and Pakistan have faced each other on five occasions with the Men in Blue winning all.

The match would be played in Dubai on October 24.