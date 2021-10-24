Dubai: Plaudits and fans – all are predicting the winner of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Dubai – that is hours away. While most reckon Virat Kohli-led India are overwhelming favourites, ex-India cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary gave his opinion on the match. Tiwary feels Pakistan is strong this time and said that he hopes India wins. He also reckoned that India has a strong batting unit and Jasprit Bumrah could hold the key in the match.

While speaking to ANI, he said: “India’s record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good & with Bumrah bowling performance also improved. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win.”

India’s record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good & with Bumrah bowling performance also improved. I’ve a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win: Manoj Tiwary, former cricketer & West Bengal minister#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5MpsUa7hFE ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Also, while speaking to CricketCountry and India.com, ex-India women’s cricket captain Anjum Chopra also reckoned India are hot favourites to win the match.

Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup game and the Babar Azam-led side would like to rewrite history in Dubai on Sunday (October 24).

Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.