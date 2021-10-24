<strong>Dubai:</strong> Plaudits and fans - all are predicting the winner of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Dubai - that is hours away. While most reckon Virat Kohli-led India are overwhelming favourites, ex-India cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary gave his opinion on the match. Tiwary feels Pakistan is strong this time and said that he hopes India wins. He also reckoned that India has a strong batting unit and Jasprit Bumrah could hold the key in the match. <p></p> <p></p>While speaking to ANI, he said: "India's record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good &amp; with Bumrah bowling performance also improved. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India's record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good &amp; with Bumrah bowling performance also improved. I've a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win: Manoj Tiwary, former cricketer &amp; West Bengal minister<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/5MpsUa7hFE">pic.twitter.com/5MpsUa7hFE</a></p> <p></p> ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1452121044341301249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Also, while speaking to CricketCountry and India.com, ex-India women's cricket captain Anjum Chopra also reckoned India are hot favourites to win the match. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup game and the Babar Azam-led side would like to rewrite history in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). <p></p><h3>Probable Playing XI</h3> <p></p><strong>India: </strong>Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan: </strong>Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.