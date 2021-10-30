Dubai: After the heartbreaking five-wicket loss against Pakistan, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi lost his cool when a journalist asked him a non-cricketing question on Friday. The journalist asked him if there was pressure for players because of the change of governments. The journalist also asks about the new era that has started and the relationship with Pakistan being better than in the past, will it help Afghanistan cricket flourish. The question did not go down well with Nabi, who still managed to keep his composure.

Here is Nabi’s response that is being wowed by fans:

Whoever this journalist is a disgrace to journalism and cricket – and all respect for Muhammad Nabi for handling the situation gracefully. Respect and love 💗 pic.twitter.com/ICpCQV3hjs Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) October 29, 2021

A journalist trying to troll Afghanistan’s captain by asking questions that are not about cricket. A shame that such so called journalists behave like this without shame. Everyone knows what Afghanistan is going through. What is the need to troll Afghanistan’s cricket team for it pic.twitter.com/B3X9CpjiPN Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) October 29, 2021

“We didn’t start well but the total on the board was a decent one for this pitch. We discussed that 150 would be a good score and so we dug deep. And then got some runs in the last few overs. I think three spinners are enough. Rashid bowled at the right time and we tried to take the game deep. Asif Ali played really well in the 19th over. Lot of positives from today’s game. We fought really well till the end,” Nabi said at the post-match presentation.