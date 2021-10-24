<strong>Dubai:</strong> Playing or not - MS Dhoni - the mentor of the Indian cricket team is making all the buzz ahead of the Pakistan match on Sunday in Dubai. Plaudits and fans believe Dhoni's presence in the dressing-room could be a gamechanger for India also given the fact that he has just led Chennai Super Kings to the IPL title and has good knowhow of the conditions. <p></p> <p></p>On the eve of the game when the Indian team was practicing, a Pakistan girl fan was heard making a hilarious request to Dhoni. She also asks in-form KL Rahul not to perform well. It was brilliant to see Dhoni respond to the fan. <p></p> <p></p>"Rahul, please don't play good tomorrow. No, please don't play good tomorrow," she can be heard saying as the India opener was making his way back after a practice session. A few moments, as Dhoni emerged into the scene he is also heard answering a question from the crowd, saying, "<em>Humara kaam hi aisa hai</em>." The woman who asked Rahul to not perform then says to MSD, "Mahi just leave this match in the next match. Not this match please." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pakistan fans doing friendly banters with <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSDhoni</a> and Rahul &#x1f602;&#x2764;<a href="https://t.co/6XWUnYn717">pic.twitter.com/6XWUnYn717</a></p> <p></p> Dhoni Army TN&#x2122; (@DhoniArmyTN) <a href="https://twitter.com/DhoniArmyTN/status/1451969438790475777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India would start favourites against Pakistan given their recent form and then their past record against the arch-rivals. But again, it is T20 and things could happen quickly - hence nothing can be predicted.