<b>Sharjah, Oct 24: </b>Bangladesh's greatest cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan got his name into the history books as he became the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups in a Super 12 match against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shakib Al Hasan becomes the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/osfwBubGAv">pic.twitter.com/osfwBubGAv</a></p> <p></p> Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/SajSadiqCricket/status/1452254036862906371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When you pass legends like Afridi &amp; Malinga, you know you've done something special... &#x1f607;</p> <p></p>Shakib Al Hasan is now the leading wicket-taker in ICC <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> history! &#x1f44f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SLvBAN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SLvBAN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LiveTheGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LiveTheGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/tj2J8mO8sM">pic.twitter.com/tj2J8mO8sM</a> <p></p> <p></p> Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) <a href="https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1452261177413836818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Players with 10+ wickets in consecutive Men's T20 World Cups:- <p></p>Shahid Afridi&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (2007, 2009) <p></p>Umar Gul&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (2007, 2009) <p></p>Saeed Ajmal&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (2009, 2010) <p></p>Shakib Al Hasan&#x1f1e7;&#x1f1e9; (2016, 2021) <p></p> <p></p>Shakib is the first non-Pakistani to do it, and also the first player after 2010.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BANvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BANvSL</a></p> <p></p> Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) <a href="https://twitter.com/kaustats/status/1452264261779132418?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The KKR pacer surpassed Shahid Afridi's record of 39 wickets in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game. He has now 41 wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Shakib also achieved the milestone of becoming the first non-Pakistani cricketer to take 10+ wickets in consecutive T20 World Cups, the first since 2010 edition. <p></p> <p></p>Shakib went past Afridi's record when he used his vast experience to get the better of Nissanka with a flighted delivery. <p></p> <p></p>Two balls later, Shakib bowled Avishka Fernando for his 41st wicket in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>With Bangladesh having made the Super 12s and guaranteed to play at least five matches, it was only a matter of time before the left-arm spinner bettered Afridi's record. <p></p> <p></p>Shakib is also the current highest wicket-taker in T20Is. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From PTI)</strong></em>