Lahore: All-rounder Shoaib Malik has replaced Shoaib Maqsood in Pakistan’s squad for the men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Maqsood has been ruled out due to a lower-back injury, for which he underwent an MRI scan on Thursday after picking up the injury during a National T20 Cup match of his team Southern Punjab against Northern on October 6 and missed the match against Central Punjab on October 7.

“Shoaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments.

“In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad,” said chief selector Mohammad Wasim in a PCB release.

Malik was the captain of the Pakistan team in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, finishing runners-up to India. He was a member of the squad that lifted the trophy in 2009 in England.

After missing out in the 2010 edition of the men’s T20 World Cup, Malik featured in 2012, 2014, and 2016 editions for Pakistan.

He has played 116 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 2,335 runs at an average of 31.13 and a strike rate of 124.20. With his off-breaks, he has scalped 28 wickets with an economy rate of 7.08.

This is the fourth change made by Pakistan to their original squad announced on September 6. They revised their 15-member squad on October 8 by including wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and middle-order batter Haider Ali in place of Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain.

They also exchanged places of Fakhar Zaman, who was named as a travelling reserve in the initial squad with Khushdil Shah, who was in the main squad.

The Pakistan squad for the men’s T20 World Cup will depart for Dubai on October 15. They will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20 before starting their Super 12 campaign in a high-stakes match against India on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

Travelling reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.