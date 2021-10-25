Dubai: After the humiliating 10-wicket loss against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, ex-India cricketer Zaheer Khan reckoned Virat Kohli should have started with Jasprit Bumrah and not brought him in for the third over. Khan feels India under-utilised Bumrah and that hurt.

In a discussion on Cricbuzz, the former pacer said: “You have your plans before the game, but once you are in the game, you’ve just got to go with it – maybe change certain things that you had planned. Maybe you could have used Bumrah differently. By the time the game finished, you had under-utilised Bumrah.”

He added: “They could have gone for their trump card right up front rather than getting him into the game in the third over. Starting with him might have turned things around a bit.”

Zaheer also said that he was surprised to see the two openers see things through.

“But these are things in hindsight. At times, you stick to the strategy which you have made. I am sure the think-tank in the innings break would have thought about it and chosen otherwise. But who would have expected that the two openers would just carry the innings through,” he added further.

Bumrah did not even finish his full quota. He conceded 22 runs in three overs.