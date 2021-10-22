T20 World Cup 2021: Dhoni is A Big Factor, Kohli is a Legend: Younis Khan, Amir Hand India Early Advantage vs Pakistan

Dubai, Oct 22: Former Pakistan captain, Younis Khan, believes that 2009 T20 world champions can finally get one up against India when the Babar Azam-led side face their old nemesis in the biggest stage of cricket on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Despite the high pressure, Khan believes that Pakistan will hopefully make it 5-1 in the 2021 edition.

“From Pakistan point of view, I am hoping that 5-0 record in T20 World Cup will become 5-1. India-Pakistan is a high-pressure match and only those who are able to deliver in such scenarios go on to become legends of the game,” said Khan at a conclave organised by ABP News.

Khan, was in all praise for MS Dhoni as he is appointed as the mentor for the Virat Kohli-led team and believes it’s a big boost for the Indian team.

“When you have a player like MS Dhoni in the dressing room, as an opponent you always dread that. Even before in our games, Dhoni has been a big factor, he has the ability to calm the environment and in a high-pressure game that is a huge bonus. Dhoni has won many titles and as a mentor, he will be a huge plus for India in the World Cup,” Younis said.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli by saying that he is aware of how to perform under pressure.

“Virat Kohli is a legend, the way he keeps performing all the time, it is just amazing. India Pakistan match is always high-pressure and. Virat knows how to deliver under pressure.”

The last time Pakistan faced India on the big stage, was in the ICC World Cup 2019 as Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side fell short by the D/L method.

(With Inputs From IANS)