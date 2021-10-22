T20 World Cup 2021: Dhoni is A Big Factor, Kohli is a Legend: Younis Khan, Amir Hand India Early Advantage vs Pakistan

<strong>Dubai, Oct 22: </strong>Former Pakistan captain, Younis Khan, believes that 2009 T20 world champions can finally get one up against India when the Babar Azam-led side face their old nemesis in the biggest stage of cricket on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Despite the high pressure, Khan believes that Pakistan will hopefully make it 5-1 in the 2021 edition. <p></p> <p></p>"From Pakistan point of view, I am hoping that 5-0 record in T20 World Cup will become 5-1. India-Pakistan is a high-pressure match and only those who are able to deliver in such scenarios go on to become legends of the game," said Khan at a conclave organised by <em>ABP News</em>. <p></p> <p></p>Khan, was in all praise for MS Dhoni as he is appointed as the mentor for the Virat Kohli-led team and believes it's a big boost for the Indian team. <p></p> <p></p>"When you have a player like MS Dhoni in the dressing room, as an opponent you always dread that. Even before in our games, Dhoni has been a big factor, he has the ability to calm the environment and in a high-pressure game that is a huge bonus. Dhoni has won many titles and as a mentor, he will be a huge plus for India in the World Cup,'' Younis said. <p></p> <p></p>Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli by saying that he is aware of how to perform under pressure. <p></p> <p></p>"Virat Kohli is a legend, the way he keeps performing all the time, it is just amazing. India Pakistan match is always high-pressure and. Virat knows how to deliver under pressure." <p></p> <p></p>The last time Pakistan faced India on the big stage, was in the ICC World Cup 2019 as Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side fell short by the D/L method. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From IANS)</strong></em>